‘I thought he was gone:’ Boy thrown from car in crash expected to make full recovery

As the holidays approach, the community is rallying around a 5-year-old Milwaukee boy who was ejected from a car in a bad crash Wednesday, Dec. 11.

That little boy suffered a broken leg, arm and clavicle; a laceration to his liver; and a blood clot in his kidney. Doctors at Children's Hospital expect him to make a full recovery within six months, but the financial impact of the crash has also taken a toll on his family.

Quentin Hughes will be celebrating his Dec. 17 birthday from a hospital bed this year.

"I was like, please, God, don't take my son before his sixth birthday," said April Hughes, Quentin's mom.

April says a speeding SUV rear-ended her car at 49th and Villard on Wednesday evening, and her car: "spun around three, four times."

When she came to a stop, she checked on her three kids in the back seat -- only to realize that Quentin was no longer there. He had become pinned underneath the back tire.

"I started screaming and I ran to him and he closed his eyes, and I thought he was gone," April says.