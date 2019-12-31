IL Gov. Pritzker to pardon thousands with low-level cannabis convictions

Illinois Gov. J.B. Prtizker plans to grant thousands of pardons Tuesday, authorizing expungement for low-level marijuana convictions.

The pardons come one day before recreational marijuana becomes legalized in Illinois.

Pritzker will pardon those convicted for marijuana possession smaller than 30 grams.

State’s attorneys throughout Illinois can also consider filing to vacate cases involving up to 500 grams of marijuana.

Illinois will become the 11th state in the nation to legalize marijuana use on Jan. 1.

