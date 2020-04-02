IRS clarifies that Social Security recipients will automatically get stimulus checks

Clearing up confusion, the Treasury Department has announced Social Security recipients will not have to file a tax return in order to receive the economic stimulus payments the government is preparing to send out amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to guidance posted earlier this week by the IRS, people getting Social Security would've needed to file a very simplified tax return, but that has changed.

On Wednesday, the Treasury Department announced that those beneficiaries will automatically receive the money. The IRS will use the information that the Social Security Administration has on file.

“Social Security recipients who are not typically required to file a tax return do not to need take an action, and will receive their payment directly to their bank account,” said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin.

The IRS will use the information on the Form SSA-1099 and Form RRB-1099 to give the payments to those who did not file tax returns in 2018 or 2019.

Recipients will receive these payments as a direct deposit or by paper check, just as they would normally receive their benefits.