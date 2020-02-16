IT'S COOKIE TIME: Girl Scout Cookie season returns!

The Girl Scout Cookie Program officially returned February 15! Marci Henderson, CEO of Girl Scouts on Wisconsin – Badgerland Council and and Lily Zea, a Girl Scout Cadette from Madison Troop 2587 joined NBC15's Gabriella Rusk to talk about the business skills scouts learn by selling cookies.

The program helps girls develop five essential life and leadership skills.

"It's teaching me how to do money management and business ethics," said Zea. "We're doing a lot of cookie booths, but we're also trying to make sure kids do independent sales."

The Girl Scout Cookie Program has been a tradition for over 100 years.

"It takes courage to go door-to-door, to get outside of your comfort zone." said Henderson. "I talk with grown-ups who reflect back on their time as a girl scout, and talk about the challenges they overcame."

Most of the money that Badgerland troops raise stays local.

The official Girl Scout Cookie season runs through March 22. For more information, visit the Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Badgerland website.