Ice Castles return to Lake Geneva at new location

The Ice Castles are returning to Lake Geneva, but it will be at a different location this season.

It will be at Geneva National Resort and Club and is expected to open in early January, if the weather permits. Last winter, it was at Riviera Beach in late January.

“We are thrilled to bring Ice Castles back to Lake Geneva this winter,” said Ice Castles CEO Ryan Davis. “Our partnership with Geneva National Resort will allow us to create an even bigger castle with more interactive features and magical elements for guests to enjoy.”

Ice Castles is a seasonal entertainment company that creates castles built from ice each year in several cities in North America. The ice is grown and harvested at the site. Artists can place up to 10,000 icicles each day.

The company first brought their castles to Wisconsin in 2017 at Wisconsin Dells. They returned to the state last winter in Lake Geneva.

Tickets are not available yet for the new season of Ice Castles. Last year, tickets cost $15.95 for adults and $10.95 for kids older than three.

Other locations last winter included castles in Stillwater, Minnesota; Dillon, Colorado; Midway, Utah; Lincoln, New Hampshire; and Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.