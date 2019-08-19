Iconic "Nails' Tales" sculpture being removed Aug. 21

A 13-year-old iconic sculpture near Camp Randall Stadium is being removed on Wednesday as part of a redesign for the UW Field House South Plaza.

"Nails' Tales" was installed in 2005 as part of a renovation to Camp Randall Stadium.

Once the sculpture is removed, it will be stored 15 miles southeast of campus on university property. Over the next school year, officials will work with campus and community stakeholders, as well as the artist, Donald Lipski, to find a new site for the sculpture.

Reconstruction of the South Plaza is expected to begin in February 2020 and be completed before the 2020 football season.