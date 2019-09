A Dallas man with a banjo damaged the iconic "Charging Bull" statue on Wall Street over the weekend.

Police say Tevon Varlack, 42, repeatedly smashed a banjo against the statue.

Visitors who were lined up to see the famous bull saw what happened and called 911.

Varlack was put in handcuffs at the scene, but police are not sure of a motive.

Besides some dents and a hole in one of its horns, the bull looks mostly unscathed.

