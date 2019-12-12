Icy bridges and overpasses causing wrecks in Madison

The Madison Fire Department is urging drivers to avoid High Point Road between Watts Road and D'onofirio Drive after a Thursday afternoon crash on the bridge.

The Fire Department warns of "extremely icy (and) dangerous" conditions on that stretch of road in a tweet sent shortly after 1 p.m.

"Please use alternate routes," MFD said in the tweet, noting the City of Madison's Street Division has been notified.

A spokesperson for the Madison Police Department told NBC 15 that multiple bridges and overpasses around town are icy, adding that there is another wreck along Stoughton Road as well.

The Fire Department did not provide any information about the wreck, nor did it say if anyone was injured.

This story is still developing.