Icy conditions cause headaches for Rock Co. homeowners

Saturday morning it was not the snow, but instead ice coating streets and trees across Rock Co. creating quite a headache for homeowners and drivers.

The combination of accumulating ice and wind weighed down trees and caused branches to fall. Milton resident Logan Keesey said he woke up to find a large portion of an old tree in his yard.

"I genuinely think it was the wind that was the last straw on the camel's back," he said.

Keesey was not the only one dealing with fallen debris. Chad Krause owns Bass Creek Landscaping and Tree Service in Janesville. He said he went to look at about a dozen damaged trees in the surrounding area.

"They are dormant right now. Everything is extra brittle, so this just adds a lot of extra weight to the tree," he said.

Staff with the City of Janesville told NBC15 there were about a dozen large branches blocking lanes in the morning, but they were able to get things cleared quickly.

Keesey said he knows he got lucky and hopes to salvage what they can.

"We are probably going to cut it up into little pieces and save it for summer, bonfires or something," he said.