“If I can help one person, I feel like I have accomplished my job:” domestic violence survivor shares story

Nearly 50 people lost their life at the hand of domestic violence last year, according to the state’s most recent domestic violence homicide report.

In light of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, one survivor has made it her mission to advocate for others.

Tristan Purvis said she and her young daughter have been back on their feet for about a year after escaping an abusive relationship. She said she found shelter at YWCA Rock Co.

"I just remember saying which was worse, I can be in my home and worry that this guy is going to kill me in my sleep because of what just happened, or I can try and change my life,” she said.

YWCA Rock Co. is a non-profit that works with domestic violence survivors through emergency shelter, transitional living and more. Purvis said without the help and support of YWCA Rock Co. she would be in a much different place.

“I say I am no longer a victim; I say I am a survivor now,” she said.

Purvis is not alone, according to YWCA Rock Co., its Alternatives to Violence Program helped nearly a thousand people in 2018.

The program’s director, Jessi Leupnitz, said they provide emergency shelter, legal advocacy, support groups and more. She said Purvis is one of the few survivors willing to share their story.

“For somebody to be able to share their story on more than one occasion is healing for themselves, and it is going to help someone else," she said.

Purvis said she now advocates for others, and said the cycle of abuse starts with her.

“Getting more people to realize that you have an option, that there is a place, do utilize it—that is my big message,” she said.

On Tues., YWCA Rock Co. will hold a candlelight vigil in downtown Janesville starting at 5:30 p.m. to honor lives lost to domestic violence.

