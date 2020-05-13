"If I could go back and do things differently, I certainly would,” Favre says about break-up with Packers

Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre has some regrets about how his time in Green Bay ended in 2008.

“If I could go back and do things differently, I certainly would,” Favre said in an interview with ESPN Wisconsin according to NBC Sports.

Favre announced his retirement from the NFL in March of 2008, just a few weeks after the Packers lost to the New York Giants in the NFC Championship game.

“When I made the decision to tell Mike McCarthy that I would retire, I was probably a month, month-and-a-half removed [from the season]. It was before the draft. I always make this [comparison] — and maybe it makes sense to me and not to others — but if you think back to when you were in grade school, you couldn’t wait to get out of school for the summer. But by the end of the summer, you were kind of ready to go back to school. And that is kind of the way it was with football. And the older I got, the tougher it got to get re-invigorated and excited about it,” he said.

Favre eventually un-retired but the Packers had already moved forward with plans to promote Aaron Rodgers. Favre was then traded to the New York Jets.

Favre also acknowledged that the Packers drafting Rodgers in the first round in 2005 was the right call.

“It was a great move drafting Aaron Rodgers, and it was a great time to make that transition. And it’s worked out well for them,” he said.

But Favre remains skeptical at the Packers’ recent decision to draft quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of this year’s draft. Love is being billed as Rodgers eventual successor.

“The jury is out whether or not the same will happen with Jordan and his transition. We will see,” said Favre.

