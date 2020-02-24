If your dog puts his paw on you, he's probably saying "I love you"

Most dog owners have likely experienced their dog pawing at them. While you might brush it off, this act is actually your pup's way of trying to communicate with you. If your dog puts his paw on you, it can be his way of saying "I love you."

We pet our dogs to show them affection -- they're just reciprocating the love!

However, the action can also be attributed to other feelings, like hunger or insecurity. It all depends on context, WIBW reports.

If your dog is showing signs of anxiety while pawing at you, it could mean he is feeling insecure and looking for you to comfort him.

However, if continual pawing is related to begging for food, it's best to ignore the behavior.