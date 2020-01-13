If you’ve bought Infants’ Tylenol, you may be eligible for part of a $6.3M settlement

A multi-million dollar settlement from Johnson & Johnson means you may be eligible for some of that money.

The lawsuit claimed the labeling on Infants' Tylenol was deceptive and misleading.

The Infant and Children's varieties have the same amount of acetaminophen, but the children's version is cheaper.

Johnson & Johnson settled the suit for $6.3 million dollars.

You would be eligible for the settlement if you purchased the product between Oct. 3, 2014 and Jan. 6, 2020.

You must file a claim by April 13, 2020. You can learn more here.

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. denies the allegations of deception and says the two medications are distinct products.

The company points to additional safety features included with Infants’ Tylenol, like the dosage syringe.