Ill. marijuana shop shares pic of Girl Scouts selling cookies outside store

Location, location, location. Those are traditionally the three most important words when it comes to running a restaurant – and for one Illinois Girl Scout troop, it’s pretty important for selling cookies too.

Chicago marijuana dispensary shared a picture Sunday of several Girl Scouts who set up shop right outside its store, apparently hoping to cash in on the munchie market.

The state had legalized recreational marijuana on January 1 and, apparently, lawmakers opened up more business opportunities than they expected.

