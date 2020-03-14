Illinois Tollway to implement all-electronic tolling

The Illinois Tollway announced it will temporarily implement all-electronic tolling as a precaution to limit the potential spread of coronavirus to customers, as well as Tollway employees, until futher notice.

Over the next 24 hours, toll booths at mainline toll plazas will be taken offline and toll payment machines at ramp and mainline toll plazas will be deactivated. All Illinois Tollway roadways will remain open and maintenance staff, incident management personnel and HELP truck drivers will remain on duty.

Toll collection will be entirely handled via I-PASS, E-ZPASS and through the Tollway's online payment portal.

Customers without I-PASS are encouraged to do the following:

• Visit www.illinoistollway.com to calculate missed tolls and pay online within seven days or use the search by plate feature after seven days.

• Visit a Jewel-Osco store to obtain an I-PASS transponder and activate the transponder online.

The Illinois Tollway's Customer Service Centers located at Oases and Tollway Headquarters will also be closed to the public during this time.

Due to expected higher customer service call volume resulting from these changes, the Tollway is encouraging customers to use the online tools available to manage their accounts and to pay for missed tolls. As always, I-PASS customers have the ability to review and manage their I-PASS accounts online at www.getipass.com.