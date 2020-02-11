Illinois bill would ban people from pumping their own gas

A new proposal in Illinois would bar drivers from pumping their own gas and require attendants to do it for them.

The legislation, dubbed the Gas Station Attendant Act, was introduced by Rep. Camille Lilly, a Democrat from Oak Park. According to the Illinois General Assembly website, If passed, the bill would go into effect at the beginning of next year. Currently, only New Jersey and Oregon forbid people from pumping their own gas. However, Oregon has reduced some restrictions recently.

