Illinois businesses that defy stay-at-home order could face misdemeanor

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker listens to a question after announcing a shelter in place order to combat the spread of the Covid-19 virus, during a news conference Friday, March 20, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
CHICAGO (AP) - Businesses that defy Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home order could face a misdemeanor under emergency rules his administration has filed.

The change took effect Friday when the rules were filed, but legislators on a bipartisan committee have the chance to review it on Wednesday.

If they don't reject it, it'll remain in effect for 150 days. Class A misdemeanors are punished by a fine between $75 and $2,500.

The Pritzker's administration's general counsel Ann Spillane likens it to a traffic ticket. However, some Republicans called it an overreach of Pritzker's powers. 

 