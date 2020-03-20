Illinois governor orders shelter-in-place for residents in state

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has ordered a statewide shelter-in-place order aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus.

Pritzker's order announced Friday will still allow the state's 12.6 million residents to seek essentials including groceries and medicine.

The order will take effect Saturday.

Pritzker had previously ordered all schools statewide to shut down and limited gatherings to 50 people to limit the spread of the coronavirus in the state. He also closed dine-in service at bars and restaurants.