Illinois governor signs law capping insulin costs at $100 per month

Senate Bill 667 was signed into law on Friday, January 24 that will cap out of pocket insulin costs at $100 for a 30-day supply.

“Health care is a right for all, not a privilege and that is why I am so proud that we created an insulin price cap that successfully puts patients above profit,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “As we work to address the high cost of prescription drug prices that are burdening millions all across our state, this new law is an essential step in fulfilling our promise to put state government back on the side of working families.”

According to Governor JB Pritzker’s office, diabetes affects approximately 1,300,000 adults in Illinois. All people with Type 1 diabetes and some with Type 2 diabetes need insulin, but regular price hikes make insulin difficult to afford for the uninsured and those whose coverage requires significant cost sharing.

They say one in four Type 1 diabetics have reported insulin underdose due to the high cost of insulin.

The majority of the law’s provisions go into effect in January 2021; provisions requiring an insulin pricing report take effect immediately.