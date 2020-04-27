Illinois judge blocks Pritzker's 'stay-at-home' order

A southern Illinois judge has blocked Gov. JB Pritzker's 30-day-extension of the statewide stay-at-home order, which is set to take effect Friday.

(Photo: Bradford Leighton / DVIDS / License Link) (MGN)

Clay County Circuit Court Judge Michael McHaney granted a temporary restraining order sought by a Republican state lawmaker who argued the governor overstepped his authority.

"We are certainly going to act in a swift action to have this ruling overturned," Pritzker said in his daily coronavirus press briefing Monday.

Under the ruling, cities could disregard the stay-at-home order and re-open on their own accord beginning on Friday.