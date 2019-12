An Illinois man was arrested for his fourth OWI offense on Friday night in Rock County.

Daniel Quinn, 57 of Oak Lawn, Illinois was stopped for speeding at Interstate 39/90 going northbound at mile marker 169 at 7:50 p.m., according to the Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post.

An odor of intoxicants was then reported. Quinn declined field sobriety tests and was then arrested for operating while intoxicated.