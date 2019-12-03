Illinois man charged after driving truck into holiday parade in City of Beloit

An Illinois man has been charged after driving his truck through the Grand Lighted Holiday Parade in the City of Beloit and taking police on a chase into Illinois before being arrested last week.

Authorities charged Curtis Metz, 38, with reckless driving, driving without a license and impaired driving, NBC15’s sister station WIFR reports.

As NBC15 reported at the time, Metz blew past a police car with its lights on, smashed through a barricade and drove into the parade with thousands of pedestrians enjoying the holiday parade on Nov. 29.

Police pursued Metz out of the City of Beloit, into South Beloit and into Winnebago County, where he crashed into two trees.

Luckily no one was injured during the chase.

Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski spoke about the incident on Tuesday.

"The vehicle entered the parade route at a point where there was a gap between the curb and cone that allows for the floats to exit the parade… Officers immediately intervened, stopped the car and questioned him.

They could tell that he appeared to be under the influence and as they tried to get him out of the vehicle he decided to flee,” WIFR reports.

Metz is in custody at the Stephenson County Jail, according to online court records.

