Illinois man in custody after Crawford County shooting, victim remains in critical condition

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)— Officials say an Illinois man is in custody after a man was shot in the back of the head in Crawford County.

Crawford County Sheriff’s Department says 47-year-old Lee Kennedy from Rosco, Ill. is in custody after dispatch received a 9-1-1 call that someone had shot into a truck through the window, hitting a male driver in the back of the head.

Law enforcement identified 47-year-old Jason Melvin from Monticello as the victim, he remains in critical condition.

Crawford County Dispatched received the 9-1-1 phone call Oct. 25 at 1:20 p.m. The caller and passenger was identified as 40-year-old Jennifer Glass from Soldiers Grove, who was not injured.

Glass told officials they had given a man a ride back to a cabin after they met him at a tavern and noted he was too drunk to drive. When driving away, someone shot into the truck.

The shooting remains under investigation.

