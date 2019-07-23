Illinois man killed in fatal Walworth Co. crash

An Illinois man was killed in a fatal crash in Walworth County on Monday morning.

Walworth County Sheriff's Office received a report of a rollover crash on Highway 12 near Highway 50 at 9:28 a.m., according to the Walworth County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies, fire and rescue crews found a vehicle upside down in the northbound ditch of Highway 12 just north of Townline Road in the Town of Lyons.

A red, 1961 Chevy Corvette convertible was northbound on Highway 12 when it lost control, entered a ditch and rolled over on its roof.

The lone driver was identified as 81-year-old Allan Lukasz of Mount Prospect, Illinois. Lukasz was pronounced dead at the scene by the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Walworth County Sheriff's Office Crash Investigation Unit and the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office. Assisting agencies include Lyons Fire and Rescue and the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.