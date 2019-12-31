Illinois’ population declined more than any other state this decade

Illinois lost more of its population than any other state between 2010 and 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

In the last decade, the 'Land of Lincoln' lost 159,751 residents, or about 1.2 percent of its population. Only one state, West Virginia, lost a higher percentage of its population: West Virginia, at 3.3 percent.

Meanwhile, Chicago has lost residents for four years in a row, NBC Chicago reports.

Nationwide, the U.S. population grew by about a half a percent, or about 1.5 million people, from 2018 to 2019.

