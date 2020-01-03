Illinois schools to start teaching LGBTQ history in 2020

LGBTQ history will be taught in Illinois public schools starting next year.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed HB 246 into law in August.

The bill takes effect on July 1, 2020. It aims to give schools a more inclusive history curriculum by including history on the contributions of LGBTQ people.

“It is my hope that educating students about the important roles LGBTQ individuals have played in our country will help them develop a deeper understanding of history and a more compassionate view of their peers," said Sen. Heather Steans (D-Chicago), co-sponsor when the bill was proposed. "Schools also will provide positive reinforcement for LGBTQ students by highlighting the important contributions of other LGBTQ individuals."

According to the bill's language, textbooks purchased with grant funds must be non-discriminatory and "must include the roles and contributions of all people protected under the Illinois Human Rights Act."

Illinois joins California, New Jersey and Colorado as other states to teach LGBTQ history.