Illinois to update birth certificate system for transgender parents

CHICAGO (AP) -- Illinois Department of Public Health says it will update the state's birth certificate system to identify transgender parents.
The update means the name of the parent who gives birth will no longer automatically be listed as mother or co-parent on a birth certificate.
Myles and Precious Brady-Davis approached the agency after their daughter was born in December. Myles, who carried the child to full term, is transmasculine, meaning they were born female but whose gender is masculine.