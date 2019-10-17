'I'm a prophet, not a serial killer': Florida murder suspect says God told him to do it

A murder suspect said he killed three people at God's command.

"I'm doing what God tells me to do," Stanley Mossburg said on-camera about the murder of three people. (Source: WFTS via CNN)

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the suspect is "pure evil and deserves the death penalty for his violent crime spree."

Reporter: "Do you have anything to say Stanley?"

Stanley Mossburg, the murder suspect: "Y'all will see God and there's going to be an angels and demons fight from God."

Reporter: "Angels and demons fight from God - what does that mean?"

Mossburg: "There's a war. Everybody will see."

Police say Mossburg admitted to one person in Tennessee and two others inside of a Winter Haven, Florida home because he is a prophet.

"I'm doing what God tells me to do," Mossburg said.

He made those comments hours after Polk County deputies nearly knocked down a home in Winter Haven to arrest him.

Judd said Mossburg fired at deputies throughout the night.

Just around the corner, forensic teams documented the inside of a horrific crime scene: Two people were tied up and then stabbed to death.

The homeowner said he walked in on the murder of his two roommates and was held hostage overnight before he escaped.

At about 6 p.m. Monday, Bob Strouse said his next-door neighbor, Thomas Kohl, banged on his door for help. Strouse called 911.

"He seemed to be in decent spirits for what he went through, you know," Strouse said.

Strouse and other neighbors are watching Kohl's animals and trying to clean up after the terrors that happened inside the home.

"Can you tell our viewers the reality of what this man is coming home to?" a reporter asked.

"I cant even imagine it. I don't know if I'd be able to go in," Strouse said.

While Kohl, the lone survivor is at the hospital, his neighbors are asking the community to rally behind him. They started a GoFundMe for him to help with the tough road ahead.

"He has no money. He has no car. He has no support, only his neighbors who are very supportive," Strouse said.

Kohl is also a cancer survivor.

Mossburg faces several charges including multiple first-degree murder counts and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

Copyright 2019 WFTS via CNN. All rights reserved.