'I'm dead': Woman's brakes lock up, car tumbles off Calif. mountain road

A woman says she is more appreciative of life after a near-death experience where her car careened off a mountain road in Northern California.

Maisey Liquez says her car slid off the two-lane road near Saratoga, California, after her brakes locked up. The car was completely smashed after it tumbled down an embankment. (Source: Maisey Liquez/KCBS/KCAL/CNN)

Maisey Liquez did not think she was going to survive when her red 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer went off California State Route 9 while on a road trip from Santa Cruz to San Jose on Feb. 21.

In dashboard video depicting the crash, she said, “I’m dead.”

Liquez says her brakes locked up as she went down a hill near Saratoga, and the car slid off the two-lane road.

“I was scared. First of all, dying alone isn’t something I want to do,” she said. “When I was rolling down, I remember yelling ‘roll over’ and my hands above my head in cover because the airbag didn’t go off.”

The car was completely smashed after it tumbled down the embankment, the roof collapsed in several areas. Luckily, Liquez was conscious when the vehicle came to a stop.

“I called 911, but my phone died. So, they just tracked it,” she said. “They found me at the bottom, halfway at the bottom.”

Liquez says she was treated for a fracture in her spine and a concussion. She says the near-death experience has given her a new outlook on life and that she’s going to be a happier person moving forward.

“Appreciative of everything, people around me,” she said.

