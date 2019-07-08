‘I'm undefeated in world archery’: Oregon man the best in the world

At just 21-years-old, Oregon-native Jimmy Lutz has a title no one else can claim.

"I'm undefeated in world archery matches right now, which I don't know … well nobody is. It's kind of crazy to think about,” says 21-year-old Jimmy Lutz.

A few weeks ago, Lutz won his first international gold medal in compound bow archery at a competition in Turkey. A few weeks later, Lutz took home a second gold at a world championship in The Netherlands.

“It’s all kind of new to me,” Lutz says. “I started shooting just really good scores at home, and I'd look up scores at national tournaments and be like, 'Oh I could compete with that.'"

While Lutz’s father introduced him to the sport, he’s only been competing for two years.

“Hunting in Wisconsin, I didn’t really want to sit in a cold tree stand all day. So I decided to go inside and start shooting paper, and that’s kind of where I started,” he says.

Lutz’s love for the game quickly picked up speed.

"World Championships is what I just got back from, that's the biggest … that's basically our Olympics. That's the biggest shoot in world archery,” he says.

In his first ever tournament overseas, Lutz took home the gold. Just two weeks later, he won gold again.

“I don’t even remember shooting in Turkey at all, it’s just all a blur,” he says. “But The Netherlands was kind of fun. I went into it shooting really well. So I knew if I did, shot my arrows, I was going to come out ahead.”

If back-to-back gold medals isn’t impressive enough, Lutz was only able to shoot regularly for about a month before the World Championships, after he broke his arm.

"I basically just worked ten times harder than everyone else,” he says. “Especially after I broke my arm, I had to figure something out."

To keep up as the best in the world, there’s never time to rest.

“I'm really hard on myself when it comes to practice and stuff. In The Netherlands I missed two points in the gold medal match. I still won, but I was mad about it,” Lutz says.

For now, he’s taking the championship title in stride.

“It hasn’t really hit me yet that I just won world championships,” he says. “I think I have a unique mindset with it. I don’t like to lose. I don’t like to miss. When I do, I mean I let myself down.”

As a compound bow archer, Lutz’s type of archery isn’t an Olympic sport. He’s hoping it will be added by the 2028 Olympic Games, and he’s already preparing.

"All the people I'll be competing against will be basically 50. So that's fine,” he says. “I just got to worry about the younger kids coming up."

Lutz has a few more competitions in the United States this summer, before the World Cup Final this September in Russia.