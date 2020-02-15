‘I’m worried:’ Amber Alert issued 1 week after Milwaukee mother, daughters reported missing

Saturday, Feb. 15 marked one week since a Milwaukee mother and her two daughters were reported missing — and an Amber Alert was issued.

The Amber Alert noted Amarah “Jerica” Banks, Cameria Banks, and Zaniya Ivery are believed to be missing under suspicious circumstances. They were last believed to be in the company of Arzel Ivery, 25, who was taken into custody.

Cameria Banks is 4 years old, and Zaniya Ivery is 5.

The three were last seen Saturday, Feb. 8 at 1 a.m. near Sherman Boulevard and Florist Avenue.

“I’m worried,” said Valeria Spinner-Banks, who never thought her daughter, Amarah “Jerica” Banks and her grandchildren would be on a national poster. “This is going out to all of the hotels, and police departments, and hospitals.”

The trio has was added to the database for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

“This is horrible,” said Spinner-Banks. “I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy. Just horrible,” Spinner-Banks said.

Spinner-Banks has been full of anguish — having not heard from Jerica and her daughters.

“We feel like this is a bad dream,” Spinner-Banks said. “I’m praying and hoping that she is all right and the kids are all right.”

The last time Spinner-Banks saw the three of them was Friday, Feb. 7 — after a funeral for Jerica’s 1-year-old son, Arzel. The boy died from natural causes. Jerica was dropped off at home with the kids — and has not been heard from since.

“It’s not consistent with her,” said Spinner-Banks. “The whole thing isn’t consistent.”

Described as responsible, Jerica has not been to work — nor the kids to school.

“Her life revolves around her family and her children,” Spinner-Banks said. “It’s just not like her, so I know something is wrong.”

Spinner-Banks asked the community to continue to look at and share the pictures — and holding out hope the public can help find them safe.

“We are just trying to keep positive,” Spinner-Banks said. “The family, we are trying to stray strong, but it’s just not that easy, so we need all the help we can get basically.”

Descriptions of the missing

Amarah “Jerica” Banks, 26, was described as a female, black, standing 5′ tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and unknown clothing.

Cameria Banks, 4, was described as a female, black, standing 2’5″ tall, weighing 50 pounds, with brown eyes, and long, braided black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue coat with stars, a Lion King shirt, and white pants.

Zaniya Ivery, 5, was described as a female, black, standing 2’5″ tall, weighing 50 pounds, with brown eyes, and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat, and a long-sleeved shirt with a picture of a male sibling’s face on it.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.