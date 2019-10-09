Impact of Facebook, other efforts on voter registration

More than 12,800 people in Wisconsin registered to vote online the week of National Voter Registration Day.

For the first time, Facebook provided users a direct link to Wisconsin’s voter registration site.

According to Reid Magney, the public information officer for the Wisconsin Elections Commission, that figure is “big,” considering there was no election in the state that week.

“It’s a great thing that we raised people’s awareness, that Facebook worked with us to send people directly to our website so they could register,” Magney said.

“We’re excited we could help Wisconsinites on Facebook connect with the Wisconsin Elections Commission so they can register to vote on National Voter Registration Day,” Katie Harbath, the social media platform’s public policy director, wrote to NBC15 News. “Showing people high-quality nonpartisan information about voting and elections is a key aspect of our work to make sure we do everything possible to stop bad actors from interfering in elections.”

Between Sept. 18 and 26, 12,803 people registered online. On National Voter Registration Day, which occurred on Sept. 24, 3,839 people registered online.

