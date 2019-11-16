Impeachment testimony comes from White House budget official

House impeachment investigators are hearing from a White House budget official in closed-door testimony at the Capitol.

Lawmakers convened Saturday to interview Mark Sandy. He’s the first official from the Office of Management and Budget to defy President Donald Trump’s instructions not to testify. Like other witnesses in the investigation, Sandy was expected to receive a congressional subpoena to appear.

Investigators are eager to hear from Sandy as they scrutinize the administration’s decision to withhold military aid from Ukraine.

The holdup of that assistance came as Trump was asking Ukraine’s new president to investigate Democrats and Trump political rival Joe Biden. That request is central to the impeachment inquiry. Trump says he did nothing wrong.

More public hearings in the House are scheduled for this coming week.

