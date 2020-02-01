In battleground Wisconsin, GOP opens front in Milwaukee

The Wisconsin Republican Party will open its first-ever office in the heart of downtown Milwaukee this week.

The move is one of the highest profile signs yet of the GOP's push to shave away Democrats' advantage among minority voters and the latest indication of how hard-fought every vote will be in battleground Wisconsin.

Republican Party leaders told The Associated Press that the office opening Thursday will serve as the base for the party's minority outreach coordinator and serve as a hub for campaign work.

Democrats have been organizing in Milwaukee as well, hoping to improve on 2016's turnout.