In milestone, Hawaii reports no new COVID-19 cases for the first time in 8 weeks

For the first time since mid-March, the state is reporting no new COVID-19 cases statewide. The case count for Hawaii since the pandemic began stands at 629.

It’s a positive milestone that comes as the state and counties are beginning to cautiously reboot the economy, allowing more businesses to reopen and activities in public to resume while warning residents to continue keeping a distance from others in public places and wear a cloth face mask whenever possible.

“We have seen a steady decline in new cases over the past several weeks, although today we’re at zero, we want to maintain these declines,” said Dr. Sarah Park, state epidemiologist, in a news release.

“As businesses reopen, as people become more active and travel more freely, we will inevitably see more cases," she added, and warned that a rise in residents traveling to the mainland also poses a risk.

The last time Hawaii reported no new daily increase in COVID-19 cases was March 13.

The state has seen its new daily case count remain under 10 for nearly three weeks after reporting double-digit increases daily in late March and early April.

The drop in new infections has prompted growing conversations about how the state can return to some semblance of normal — while people still take precautions to prevent a resurgence.

On Thursday, retailers and shopping malls were given the green light to reopen on the Big Island and Kauai. They’re allowed to reopen Monday on Maui. And on Oahu, the reopening date has been set for May 15.