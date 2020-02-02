In-person absentee voting at Madison library locations begins Monday

Madison voters will be able to vote absentee at Madison Public Library locations beginning Feb. 3.

On Feb. 10 in-person absentee voting will expand to the following locations:



Edgewood College

Union South

UW Memorial Union

UW-Madison Student Activity Center

UW-Madison Health Services Learning Center

Voters will need to present an acceptable form of photo ID before receiving an absentee ballot.

To check on voter id requirements, click here.

Below are the in-person absentee voting hours and locations for the City of Madison:

