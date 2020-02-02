In-person absentee voting at Madison library locations begins Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- Madison voters will be able to vote absentee at Madison Public Library locations beginning Feb. 3.
On Feb. 10 in-person absentee voting will expand to the following locations:
- Edgewood College
- Union South
- UW Memorial Union
- UW-Madison Student Activity Center
- UW-Madison Health Services Learning Center
Voters will need to present an acceptable form of photo ID before receiving an absentee ballot.
To check on voter id requirements, click here.
Below are the in-person absentee voting hours and locations for the City of Madison:
- City of Madison Clerk's Office
210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Room 103
Jan. 27 - Feb. 14
8:00 am – 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday
Saturday, Feb. 15, 8:30 - 11:45 a.m.
- Pinney Library
211 Cottage Grove Road
Feb. 3 - 16
9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m., Monday – Friday
9 a.m.– 4:30 p.m., Saturday*
1:00 - 4:30 p.m., Sunday*
*Voters on February 15-16 must be pre-registered.
- Central Library
201 W Mifflin Street
Feb. 3-16
9 a.m.– 8:30 p.m., Monday – Thursday
9 a.m.– 5:30 p.m., Friday
9 a.m.– 4:30 p.m., Saturday*
1 - 4:30 p.m., Sunday*
*Voters on February 15-16 must be pre-registered.
- Sequoya Library
4340 Tokay Blvd
Feb. 3-16
9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m., Monday – Friday
9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Saturday*
1 - 4:30 p.m., Sunday*
*Voters on February 15-16 must be pre-registered.
- Alicia Ashman Library
733 North High Point Road
Feb. 3 - 15
9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m., Monday – Friday
9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Saturday*
*Voters on February 15-16 must be pre-registered.
- Goodman South Madison Library
2222 S Park Street
Feb. 3 - 15
9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., Monday – Friday
9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Saturday*
*Voters on February 15-16 must be pre-registered.
- Hawthorne Library
2707 E Washington Avenue
Feb. 3 - 15
9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., Monday – Friday
9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Saturday*
*Voters on February 15-16 must be pre-registered.
- Lakeview Library
2845 N Sherman Avenue
Feb. 3 - 15
9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., Monday – Friday
9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Saturday*
*Voters on February 15-16 must be pre-registered.
- Meadowridge Library
5726 Raymond Road
Feb. 3 - 15
9 a.m. – 7:30 pm, Monday – Friday
9 a.m. – 4:30 pm, Saturday*
*Voters on February 15-16 must be pre-registered.
- Monroe Street Library
1705 Monroe Street
Feb. 3 - 15
10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., Monday – Wednesday
10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Friday
9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Saturday*
*Voters on February 15-16 must be pre-registered.
- Madison College - Truax Campus
1701 Wright Street
Feb. 3 - 15
8 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday – Friday
8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday*
*Voters on February 15-16 must be pre-registered.
- Madison College - South Campus
2429 Perry Street
Feb. 3 - 15
8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday – Friday
8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday*
*Voters on February 15-16 must be pre-registered.
- UW-Madison Union South
1308 W Dayton Street
Feb. 10 - 13
2:00 pm – 6: p.m., Monday – Thursday
- UW-Madison Memorial Union
800 Langdon Street
Feb. 10 - 13
2:00 pm – 6 p.m., Monday – Thursday
- UW-Madison Student Activity Center
333 E Campus Mall
Feb. 10 - 13
10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Monday – Thursday
- UW-Madison Health Services Learning Center
750 Highland Avenue
Feb. 10 - 13
10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Monday – Thursday
- Edgewood College - Wingra Commons
Predolin Hall, 1000 Edgewood College Drive
Feb. 10 - 13
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday – Thursday