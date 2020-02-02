In-person absentee voting at Madison library locations begins Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- Madison voters will be able to vote absentee at Madison Public Library locations beginning Feb. 3.

On Feb. 10 in-person absentee voting will expand to the following locations:

  • Edgewood College
  • Union South
  • UW Memorial Union
  • UW-Madison Student Activity Center
  • UW-Madison Health Services Learning Center

Voters will need to present an acceptable form of photo ID before receiving an absentee ballot.

To check on voter id requirements, click here.

Below are the in-person absentee voting hours and locations for the City of Madison:


  • City of Madison Clerk's Office

    210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Room 103

    Jan. 27 - Feb. 14

    8:00 am – 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday

    Saturday, Feb. 15, 8:30 - 11:45 a.m.
  • Pinney Library

    211 Cottage Grove Road

    Feb. 3 - 16

    9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m., Monday – Friday

    9 a.m.– 4:30 p.m., Saturday*

    1:00 - 4:30 p.m., Sunday*

    *Voters on February 15-16 must be pre-registered.
  • Central Library

    201 W Mifflin Street

    Feb. 3-16

    9 a.m.– 8:30 p.m., Monday – Thursday

    9 a.m.– 5:30 p.m., Friday

    9 a.m.– 4:30 p.m., Saturday*

    1 - 4:30 p.m., Sunday*

    *Voters on February 15-16 must be pre-registered.
  • Sequoya Library

    4340 Tokay Blvd

    Feb. 3-16

    9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m., Monday – Friday

    9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Saturday*

    1 - 4:30 p.m., Sunday*

    *Voters on February 15-16 must be pre-registered.
  • Alicia Ashman Library

    733 North High Point Road

    Feb. 3 - 15

    9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m., Monday – Friday

    9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Saturday*

    *Voters on February 15-16 must be pre-registered.
  • Goodman South Madison Library

    2222 S Park Street

    Feb. 3 - 15

    9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., Monday – Friday

    9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Saturday*

    *Voters on February 15-16 must be pre-registered.
  • Hawthorne Library

    2707 E Washington Avenue

    Feb. 3 - 15

    9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., Monday – Friday

    9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Saturday*

    *Voters on February 15-16 must be pre-registered.
  • Lakeview Library

    2845 N Sherman Avenue

    Feb. 3 - 15

    9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., Monday – Friday

    9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Saturday*

    *Voters on February 15-16 must be pre-registered.
  • Meadowridge Library

    5726 Raymond Road

    Feb. 3 - 15

    9 a.m. – 7:30 pm, Monday – Friday

    9 a.m. – 4:30 pm, Saturday*

    *Voters on February 15-16 must be pre-registered.
  • Monroe Street Library

    1705 Monroe Street

    Feb. 3 - 15

    10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., Monday – Wednesday

    10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Friday

    9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Saturday*

    *Voters on February 15-16 must be pre-registered.
  • Madison College - Truax Campus

    1701 Wright Street

    Feb. 3 - 15

    8 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday – Friday

    8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday*

    *Voters on February 15-16 must be pre-registered.
  • Madison College - South Campus

    2429 Perry Street

    Feb. 3 - 15

    8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday – Friday

    8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday*

    *Voters on February 15-16 must be pre-registered.
  • UW-Madison Union South

    1308 W Dayton Street

    Feb. 10 - 13

    2:00 pm – 6: p.m., Monday – Thursday
  • UW-Madison Memorial Union

    800 Langdon Street

    Feb. 10 - 13

    2:00 pm – 6 p.m., Monday – Thursday
  • UW-Madison Student Activity Center

    333 E Campus Mall

    Feb. 10 - 13

    10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Monday – Thursday
  • UW-Madison Health Services Learning Center

    750 Highland Avenue

    Feb. 10 - 13

    10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Monday – Thursday
  • Edgewood College - Wingra Commons

    Predolin Hall, 1000 Edgewood College Drive

    Feb. 10 - 13

    10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday – Thursday

 