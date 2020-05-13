In-person voting rises in Wisconsin's 2nd pandemic election

The share of voters casting absentee ballots in Wisconsin's special congressional election Tuesday was well below that in last month's statewide election.

About half the ballots in Tuesday's 7th District election were absentee, compared to more than 70 percent in the statewide spring primary.

Both elections went forward with in-person voting despite the pandemic. The reduced absentee rate Tuesday could be another sign that people's fears about leaving home amid the pandemic are waning.

But it also may reflect growing Republican skepticism about Gov. Tony Evers' stay-at-home order since the 7th is deeply conservative territory.