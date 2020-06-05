In response to nationwide protests, ‘The Rock’ asks ‘Where is our compassionate leader?’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is criticizing President Trump’s response to nationwide protests in a video that’s now been viewed more than 10 million times.

“Where are you? Where is our leader? Where is our compassionate leader" he asked, in a video posted on Instagram.

“Where’s our leader at this time, at this time when our country is down on its knees begging, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, in pain, begging and pleading with its arms out?”

Johnson went on to say in the absence of a “healer-in-chief," Americans must come together to heal themselves.

“We believe in human rights. We believe in equality for all. That’s what we believe in. So of course all lives matter,” he said.

“But in this moment right now ... (this) defining pivotal explosive moment where our country is down on its knees, the floorboards of our country are becoming unhinged. In this moment. We must say the words black lives matter.”