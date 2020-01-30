In sermon, Minnesota pastor calls Muslims a 'threat'

A civil rights group is calling on Roman Catholic church leaders to reject a sermon in which a Minnesota priest described Islam as a threat to the U.S. and Christianity.

The Rev. Nick VanDenBroeke is pastor of the Church of the Immaculate Conception in the small town of Lonsdale.

He said during a Jan. 5 sermon that large numbers of Muslims should not be allowed to seek asylum or immigration to the U.S.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations on Wednesday called on church leaders to repudiate the sermon.

St. Paul-Minneapolis Archbishop Bernard Hebda said all who believe in God must work together to banish every form of discrimination and intolerance.

