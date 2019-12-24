In the Red: Salvation Army Kettle campaigns still far short of their goal

Christmas may be just one day away, but two area chapters of the Salvation Army still have a long way to go before reaching their Red Kettle campaign goals.

On Monday, the Dane Co. branch told NBC15 their kettle donations stood at a little over $300,000, which is only about half of the $600,000 they were hoping to collect. Meanwhile, in Rock Co., they have only tallied $248,000 for the Janesville Corps versus the $400,000 they were shooting for.

"It is critical that we meet our goal in order to continue our programs and services that provide food, shelter, clothing and other assistance for families in need," said Major Tom McDowell, Rock County Coordinator.

Even though the Salvation Army bells will stop ringing on Christmas Eve and the kettles will be collected one last time, the Red Kettle Campaign won’t end officially for another week, the Rock Co. chapter explained.

In Dane Co., officials warn any shortfall may force the organization to reevaluate the programs it is able to fund. Donations currently help support seven housing programs, two homeless shelters, among other services.

"The Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army's most vital fundraiser," Dane Co. Director of Operations and Development Steve Heck said. "The support we receive from the community directly allows us to place families into permanent housing, provide hot meals at the shelter, mentor children in the After School Program, and more."

Both agencies say there is still time to help and they are accepting donations online or by mail or, in Dane Co., via text.

"The Salvation Army is a good year-end investment with eighty-seven cents of every dollar raised used to support programs and services in Rock County."

DONATE IN DANE CO.



By Mail, send in a check: The Salvation Army of Dane County

3030 Darbo Drive

Madison, WI 53714

By Mail, send in your gift using your mail appeal envelope

Text “DANE” to 24365

Make the best gift you can in any kettle

Donate online at SalvationArmyDaneCounty.org

DONATE IN ROCK CO.

