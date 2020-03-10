Incoming MMSD superintendent responds to concerns over his appointment

Incoming superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District Matthew Gutierrez responded publicly for the first time Tuesday to concerns raised about his appointment.

Gutierrez is in town visiting MMSD students and staff while his current school district in Seguin, Texas, is on spring break.

In February, a group of African-American community leaders sent a letter to the school board.

In it, they shared that they are worried Gutierrez does not have the level of experience needed for the position. They also said they felt the black community was left out of the selection process.

Gutierrez addressed these concerns during a meet-and-greet Tuesday at Glendale Elementary School. He said he is committed to making sure all students succeed.

"What I can guarantee to this community is that I will be every single student's champion, including our African-American, our black students," Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez also said he wants to work with the black community to help students. In June and July, he plans to go on what he called a "listening and learning tour" where he will sit down with community members to find out what they want to see.

"[The African-American community], they are going to be one of the first groups that I take the time to sit down and talk with and listen to," Gutierrez explained.

Reverend Marcus Allen of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church is one of the 13 members that signed on to February's letter. He said the community still has reservations, but they want to work with Gutierrez going forward.

"Our hope is that we can build a relationship to see how do we develop strong partnerships with the schools and with the community," Allen said.

Allen also explained that responsibility for kids' success does not just rest with the school district. At Mt. Zion Baptist Church, there is a free Academic Learning Center where kids can get help with math, reading and science, free of charge.

"It's the responsibility of the school system, the county, the city, the community. Everybody got to come together and really figure it out," Allen explained.

Gutierrez is set to begin his job on June 1.