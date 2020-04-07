Increase in thefts from vehicles at parks, Dane Co. Sheriff says

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens to remove valuables from vehicles when visiting parks and hiking trails.

"The Sheriff’s Office has seen an increase in thefts from vehicles at parks throughout the county," the Dane County Sheriff's Office said in a release on Tuesday.

In some cases, the thieves are breaking windows to gain access when items like purses, wallets and electronics are in plain view, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

According to the release, the best defense is to lock your vehicle and remove all valuables or place them in your locked trunk. If you do see suspicious activity, report it immediately by calling 911.