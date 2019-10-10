Increased traffic expected for Lizzo concert at The Sylvee

There could be traffic delays on East Washington Avenue as concertgoers head to a sold-out concert at The Sylvee Thursday night.

Lizzo with Ari Lennox and DJ Sophia Eris are set to perform at The Sylvee at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. The Sylvee is located on Livingston Street.

According to Madison Traffic Engineering, East Washington Avenue heading towards the Capitol could see delays by Livingston Street. A left-turn signal is currently not a part of the traffic light at that intersection. Officials suggest turning at a prior intersection.

Officials are also asking drivers to use caution in that area with concertgoers crossing the street to get to the venue.

The Sylvee recommends people to park at the South Livingston Street Garage at the corner of Livingston and East Main Streets. Out of consideration for people living nearby, parking on neighborhood streets north of East Washington Avenue is discouraged. Free parking is available on streets in non-residential areas near the Sylvee.