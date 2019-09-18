Increasing threat of heavy rainfall Thursday morning

After a few dry days, our next weathermaker is on our doorstep. This promises to bring another round of heavy rainfall, at least for some. Right now the area of most concern will be counties along the Mississippi. These are the areas that were hit the hardest from heavy rainfall just last week.

A line of showers and storms will move in after midnight and closer to the morning commute. Rain totals will vary greatly across southern Wisconsin as this line of storms weakens through the morning hours. Totals around an inch are likely along the Mississippi, with a half inch in the Madison area, and around a quarter of an inch points south and east.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Grant, Crawford, Vernon, and Richland County ahead of this next round of rainfall. Localized totals of 1-3 inches will be possible in this area. Mudslides and flooding will be possible as soils remain very moist. This has also prompted our Weather Impact Scale to be bumped of to a "2-Medium Impact" for Thursday,

