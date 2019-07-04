Independence Day weather extremes

July 4th is often a time for extreme heat, which is getting more intense as humans add CO₂ to the atmosphere. The hottest Independence Days on record in Madison was 102 degrees set not too long ago in 2012. The coldest temperature on record was 44 degrees set back in 1972. Back in 1994, 1.39 inches of rain fell making it the wettest on record.

If you are heading to a firework show Thursday evening, don't cancel your plans. Just be sure to check the radar. We will continue to have some isolated showers and storms around. A similar situation will happen on Friday as we start the day dry and then bubble up afternoon and evening storm activity.

Saturday will bring a cold front through the area with another chance of storms. It will also drop temperatures into the upper 70s along with lower humidity. Sunday looks to be the best day as dry conditions and sunshine move back into the area.

While the chance of severe storms the next couple of days are low, we could see some gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Be sure to head inside if a storm approaches your area.

