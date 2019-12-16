Waunakee district food program promotes diversity

With a one of a kind school lunch program, the Waunakee Community School District sees a variety of food options for its students.

Because the program is independent from the United States Department of Agriculture, the district follows its own guidelines when it comes to food regulations. On Monday, staff put that flexibility to the test.

“We are doing authentic old school from the streets of Kyoto, dumplings or gyoza,” says Chef John Sugimura.

A program directed by Sugimura is part of an innovative initiative at the high school, teaching students how to implement variety and new culture into their diets. Monday’s dish focuses on traditional Japanese cuisine.

“Even though it's Wisconsin, even though it's Waunakee, even though people are picky, they deserve access to the same great food as everybody else,” Sugimura says.

This program is about more than just preparing a new dish.

“We don't necessarily have to follow the guidelines that are set forth, the very strict guidelines that are set forth by the USDA. And in doing so we can offer alternative and higher-class type meals,” says district director of food services Connie Vacho.

Three years ago, the district broke off from the USDA school lunch program, creating its own self-funded program. Since then district officials say the number of students taking school lunches nearly doubled.

“The other thing is waste. We are no longer throwing away hundreds of pounds of food every day because kids are being forced to take something,” Vacho says.

She says programs like this set Waunakee food services apart from others across the state and country.

“To be a public school that's not participating in the USDA food program and working under those parameters, to think, 'We want bigger and better,’” Sugimura says.

District officials say they are already looking ahead to creating similar programs in the future. On Tuesday, the entire student body will be able to sample the gyoza during their lunch hours.

