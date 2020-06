The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested an Indiana man early Sunday morning after troopers saw him swerving across multiple lanes of traffic.

Jeffery A Sanders was driving northbound on I-39/90/94 in his green Chevy pickup truck around 12:20 a.m. in Dane County, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.

The 55-year-old was arrested for his eighth operating while under the influence offense and was booked into the Dane County Jail.