Indiana proposal lets police seize vehicles that pass stopped school buses

An Indiana lawmaker wants to let police in the state seize a vehicle if its driver recklessly passes a school bus which has its stop-arm extended, according to WTHR in Indianapolis.

Sen. Ron Alting introduced the bill as way to crack down on people going around school buses when kids are getting on and off, the NBC-affiliate explained. The seizure was compared to how law enforcement is allowed to take a car involved in drug crimes.

The bill is on its way to the state legislature’s judiciary committee, WTHR said.

If it passed, the new law would go into effect in July of next year.

