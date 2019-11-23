Indiana woman’s body found at abandoned school; 3 teens suspected in her death

Three teenage boys were taken into police custody in connection with the murder of a missing Indiana woman.

Three teens are in custody after a woman's body was found dumped at an abandoned school in Gary, Indiana. (Source: WGN/Tribune/CNN)

Adriana Saucedo’s family is devastated after the 27-year-old’s body was found at an abandoned elementary school in Gary on Thursday night.

"She was the best aunt I could ever have,” said Isiah Mangrum, Saucedo’s nephew. “She taught me everything. She taught me how to drive. She taught me to never give up on myself and to always believe in myself."

Police said Saucedo met a 15-year-old boy on Facebook, who was with two others – a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old – when they picked her up from her home in Portage, Indiana, on Tuesday night.

Police said she wanted to buy a small amount of marijuana, but the teenagers intended to rob her.

Saucedo was shot inside a vehicle driven by one of the suspects, then her body was dumped at the school, according to police.

"The school had been vandalized so much,” said Portage Police Chief Troy Williams. “Spray-painted, it was leaking, so it was a scene that you really can't imagine until you saw it. So, it was especially important to us that we were able to find her and take her out of there."

All three teenagers are now in custody.

The 17-year-old was arrested at his girlfriend’s home on Friday. The 15-year-old was taken into custody at his school in Gary.

Police said Lake County Sheriff’s deputies tried to pull over the 16-year-old suspect on Wednesday. At the time, they didn’t know he was allegedly involved in Saucedo’s disappearance.

A chase ensued. The suspect crashed and took off running, but he was caught.

He was released on an ankle monitor and was at home when he was taken into custody again Thursday.

The Pontiac he was driving is believed to be the car in which Saucedo was shot.

"Whatever they get, it won’t bring her back. The punishment won’t be severe enough for taking her from us,” Mangrum said. “Time, you know, will heal us, but there's always going to be a piece of us that’s gone."

The investigation into Saucedo’s death is ongoing. Charges against the three teenagers are still pending.

