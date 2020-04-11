Indianapolis police officer and mother, 24, killed in line of duty

An Indianapolis police officer has died after being shot in the line of duty.

24-year-old Breann Leath was shot when responding to a domestic call Thursday.

She was taken to a hospital, but died from her injuries. Officer Leath served in the national guard and was a mother. She had been with Indianapolis Metro Police Department for two years.

“She is the example of the type of officer we want in this department,” said Chief Randal Taylor, IMPD

Governor Eric Holcomb said today: “Officer Leath gave her life as she answered the call of duty. Janet and I are heartbroken for her family, friends and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. I ask every Hoosier to join me in honoring Officer Leath’s courageous service and dedication to her community. She will be forever remembered for being the finest among us.”